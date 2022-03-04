CA Mahesh Indani is new WICASA chairman

Aurangabad, March 4: CA Mahesh Indani has been elected new chairman of the Aurangabad Branch of the Western India CA Students Association (WICASA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for the Year 2022-23.

New WICASA team office-bearers are as follows: Vice chairperson - Shivani Ganar, secretary - Janvi Rathi, treasurer - Kailash Chandak, and members - Sarvesh Bhutada, Vidhi Godha, Kajal Agarwal, Rammilan Jangid and Bhargavi Khishti.

In the year to come, the branch has planned various programmes for the development of students including students national convention, educational tour, industrial tour, youth festival, and sports festival, said chairman of Aurangabad Branch of WIRC CA Yogesh Agrawal.