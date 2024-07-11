CA toppers share study strategy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the result of the CA final examination on Thursday. More than 80 boys and girls from the city qualified the examination. This newspaper spoke to some toppers of the city to know about their study and career plans while doing preparations.

I studied 1 practical & 1 theoretical subject

Shubham Kotkar: Every day, I used to study for 13-15 hours. Studying one practical and one theoretical subject was my approach which helped me sit for long hours and better concentration. I used to take regular breaks during the day for long hours. I used to walk for 30 minutes for recreation. I plan to study further to sharpen my skills. Ultimately, I aim to become a successful individual professionally, socially and financially and contribute to the nation’s development. Playing cricket and watching movies or web series are my hobbies. Even during examination preparation, I played cricket which is my favourite pastime. I participated in the CA Premier League as well. My father Sharad Kotkar is an entrepreneur while my mother Meenakshi Kotkar is a homemaker. I am thinking of joining in the Corporate sector.

I could pass being a rural background

--Rohit Gavali: I studied for 12 to 14 hours daily for the preparations for the CA final examination. My aim in life is to become a Financial Analyst. I am from Lohgaon village in Kannd tehsil of the district. I decided to be a CA when I was in SSC. I could secure 97 per cent in SSC and 93.34 per cent in HSC. I did my B Com from S B College. I wanted to go for a different career path from my parents who are farmers. Being from a humble background, I cracked the CA examination on the first attempt. I like financial data and playing badminton. My father Laxman Gavali is a farmer. I would like to do a job in a firm.

I want to learn & work

--Tryambak Sirdeshpande: I used to study more than 12 hours daily during the examination period. I decided to be CA when I was in 11th. I want to learn and work continuously and grow in life. I love playing cricket. My father Tuljadas Sirdeshpande works as a sales manager in a private firm while my mother Pranita Sirdeshpande is a housewife. I want to practise CA independently.

Consistency needs in study

--Chaitali Kulthe: The preparations for CA final year examination needs consistency, so, I spent 10 to 12 hours daily for the study. I want to be a good working professional. I love drawing and painting. My father Sudarshan Kulthe is a businessman. He has a business set up in Waluj. My mother Sangeeta Kulthe is a housewife. I'm more interested in doing the job for now.

I want to travel to foreign countries

--Yash Agrawal: During the last four months of the examination, I studied 10 hours daily consistently. I want to travel to foreign countries as much as possible during my lifetime. My hobbies are swimming, reading and travelling. My father Manojkumar Agrawal is a businessman while my mother Anjali Agrawal is a housewife. I am looking forward to entering into CA practice.