CA toppers share success mantra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final examination on Wednesday. This newspaper spoke to some of the toppers.

Shrutika Rathi who secured the first rank in the city said she had no specific study strategy but to complete the targets consistently and keep a check on it.

“I spend daily six hours minimum. I don't count hours or time but I decided to target daily. After the 10th result, I decided to become CA. My parents inspired me to this profession. I have not decided ultimate goal in life, but my goal is to make my parents proud at every stage,” she said.

She said that her hobby is doing paintings, specifically Madhubani and Mandala paintings.

Shrutika Rathi said that the proposed new syllabus is very much useful for conceptual learning, also it is very useful for future CA aspirants.

Proposed new syllabus to benefit aspirants surely

Krishna Kamekar who is on second place on the toppers list of the city said that he studied for 15 and 16 hours daily in the final days of the examinations. He said that he likes practical subjects like financial reports and strategic management. “I decided to become a CA when I was in standard 9th. My elder sister Shilpa Kamekar who is a CMA inspired me to choose this profession. “One should get a minimum of 400 marks in both the groups of CA Final. I got 193 marks in the first group. I find the Economic Law of the second group easy, so, I scored good marks in it. I obtained a total of 207 marks in the second group. Because of this strategy, I qualified CA final. I want to go ahead with the business model. My hobby is writing shyari in Hindi and Marathi,” he said.

Krishna said that it is good that the time of articleship was reduced in the proposed new syllabus to two years from three years and this will provide more time to students for the preparation.

Solving previous yrs question papers proved useful

Ashish Fapal who secured third place in the city said that he studied 14 to 16 hours in the four months before the examinations. “I focused on solving all practical questions of ICAI study material along with daily three to four hours of revision of theory subjects. I paired up a practical subject with theory to make my day productive. At last, solving previous question papers and ICAI mock test series helped me evaluate myself before an examination,” he said.

He said that at the age of 12, his father motivated him for the CA profession.

“My family has always supported me whenever I felt stressed. I aim to live life fullest,” he said.

Ashish said that his hobbies are sketching and painting. On the point of the proposed new syllabus, he said “ Adaption is a necessity of changing time. I believe that new updation in the syllabus, definitely will keep students up-to-date. And will enhance their knowledge.”