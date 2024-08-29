Cabinet meeting to be held soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Cabinet meeting was held at the Smart City office on September 16, last year in view of Amrut Mahotsav year of Marathwada Muktisangram Din. Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde has agreed to hold the cabinet meeting this year also,” said Abdul Sattar, the district guardian minister.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday after a review meeting, he said that the CM and both the Deputy Chief Ministers would make a joint visit to Marathwada in the next few days, but its schedule has not been fixed yet. District collector Deelip Swami was also present at the briefing.

It may be noted that Shinde Sena and BJP leaders had said last month that the Cabinet meeting would not be held this year.

Since Guardian Minister Sattar made a claim about the meeting, the discussions of the Cabinet meeting have started. A package of Rs 45,000 crores was announced last year by CM Shinde.

The divisional administration started collecting information about work done in how many departments. Its preliminary report was submitted to Guardian Minister Sattar.

So, a meeting was held between the Chief Minister and both the Deputy Chief Ministers in Mumbai last week.

Meanwhile, Sattar said that the announcements, proposals and current situation made by the government last year were discussed in today’s meeting. He also mentioned that Chief Minister Shinde agreed to attend the September 17 flag hoisting and cabinet meeting.

Guardian Minister Sattar held a review meeting on various schemes at the collector's office on Friday. He said that the CM and both the Deputy CMs would make a joint visit to the division in the next few days, the date has not been fixed yet. The traffic was disrupted for one to two hours due to the protest in front of Rama Hotel on Jalna Road. Because of this, citizens faced a lot of inconveniences. Criticising UBT Sena, the minister tendered an apology publicly to the citizens.

Chief Minister gave consent

A formal meeting was held with the Chief Minister in connection with the Cabinet meeting. The Government is preparing for the next Cabinet meeting. The meeting is held every year and it will be conducted this year as well. This is what the Chief Minister has said. Important decisions will be taken in the upcoming meeting.

(Abdul Sattar, District Guardian Minister)