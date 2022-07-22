CADA official Shaikh Salim passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 22, 2022 09:50 PM 2022-07-22T21:50:02+5:30 2022-07-22T21:50:02+5:30
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Faizan Masjid in Berri Baugh and the burial took place in area qabrastan today ...
He leaves behind a family comprising wife, one son, two daughters, brother, sister and grand children. He was the father of Dr Zubair Patel and brother in-law of social activist Iftekhar Patel.