CADA submits DPR of Rs 704 cr for repairing left canal

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Command and Area Development Authority (CADA) office has prepared a proposal of Rs 704 crore for repairing and maintaining the left canal extending from Jayakwadi Project (Paithan) to Parbhani under the Maharashtra Water Sector Improvement Project (MWSIP) and submitted it to the state government for approval. The proposal is awaited for approval. It may be noted that Jayakwadi Dam is the biggest water source for Marathwada in Paithan.

The proposal aims at bringing around 1.80 lakh hectares of land, spread in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani and Beed districts, under irrigation. The construction of dam has been completed 45 years ago. At that time, the left canal of length 208 km from Paithan to Parbhani was constructed. It helped in bringing around 1.40 lakh hectares of land, spread in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Beed districts, under irrigation. However, the CADA office administration failed to pay attention to upkeep of the canal since its inception. As a result, many trees have grown along the canal, and in many places, the canal has developed cracks. The cement plaster has eroded, significantly reducing the water-carrying capacity. Furthermore, there is an extensive network of main and sub-distributaries connected to this 208-km-long canal. These sub-distributaries, like the main canal, have also deteriorated significantly, directly affecting irrigation capacity. Besides, millions of litres of water is also being wasted every year due to this neglect. Noticing this issue, last year, an agency was appointed to conduct a survey and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the repair of the canal.

Earlier, the agency prepared a DPR estimating approximately Rs 3,500 crore for the repair of the total left canal and its sub-distributaries, as well as other necessary works. However, recognising that providing such a huge fund would not be feasible for the government, the CADA administration prepared a proposal for Rs 704 crore under MWSIP for the repair of the left canal. According to the sources, the new revised proposal has been submitted to the state government for approval.