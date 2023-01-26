Cadet Deole selected for Republic Day camp

Aurangabad, 25 Jan

A National Cadet Corps cadet Gaurav Deole, student of Saint Francis De Sales High School, Aurangabad has been selected for the 74th Republic Day Camp (in the category of Cultural) to be held at Rajpath, New Delhi.

Cadet Gaurav was guided by Group Headquarters Brig M M Vitekar, Commanding Officer Col Y Vijayakumar, Administrative Officer Col S V Joshi and 50 Bn NCC, Aurangabad, Associate NCC Officer Pravin Gaikwad. Headmaster Fr Stephen Almeida, Assistant HM Fr Dr Benny Kallikut, Supervisor Sandip Shere and SFS School’s staff congratulated Deole.