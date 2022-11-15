Calibration of auto rickshaw meter mandatory

Aurangabad: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) instructed the auto-rickshaw drivers to complete the calibration of meters on or before November 30. Action will be taken against those who will fail to do the calibration. The auto fare was increased following the demand of drivers and considering inflation and fuel price rise.

A passenger will have to pay Rs 26 for the first one and half km journey while he/she will be charged Rs 18 for every km after this. The fare was increased many years.

However, auto drivers take a fixed fare in areas like Jalna Road, Railway Station, Jawahar Colony and Osmanpura.

Many auto rickshaw drivers said the reason behind charging this fare is that calibration of the vehicles' meter was not done. There are 36,000 auto-rickshaws in the district.

RTO Sanjay Metrewar said that all licensed drivers do calibration of auto rickshaw meters before November 30.

“A campaign to examine meters will be launched in the district from December first. Action will be taken against owners of those auto drivers whose vehicles meters is not in operation as per the new fare,” he added.