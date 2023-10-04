Call a special session to discuss strengthening the health system

Vijay Wadettiwar : Criticism of the government over the incident at GMCH, Nanded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day special session will have to be convened to discuss the strengthening of the health administration. Our position is that only the strengthening of government medical colleges should be discussed. Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that he will meet the Governor for this demand.

He interacted with the media during a visit to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday. Wadettiwar inspected the medicine and neonatal intensive care unit.

Speaking to the media, Wadettiwar targeted the government over the Nanded incident. He also criticized the government for the vacant posts, increasing number of patients and inadequate facilities in the GMCH. While there was a demand of Rs 26 crore medicines, only Rs 10 crore medicines were given. He raised the question that what is the reason for neglecting the health administration. Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, Dr Arvind Gaikwad and Dr Sudhir Chaudhary were present.

Free service here when needed

Public health department issued 'GR' for free patient care in district hospital, sub district and rural hospital. But this 'GR' should have been drawn for government medical colleges, said Wadettiwar.

Criticism of privatization

A super specialty hospital was built in the GMCH with a fund of Rs 150 crores. Here's a CT-scan, MRI and up-to-date cath lab. But manpower is not available here. There is also an attempt to give this hospital to a private company.