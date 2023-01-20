Call center owner flees away

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The Dehradun (Jharkhand) police with the assistance of city police busted a call centre in the Paithan Gate area on Wednesday in connection of online cheating in the name of recovery of instant loans across the country. The call centre used to take the contract to recover the instant loan given by reputed banks and also worked for various mobile companies. After the Dehradun police found the involvement in the online scam, the city police also initiated an independent investigation in this regard. The centre owner Zoaib Qureshi, whom the Dehradun police was tracing switched off his phone and fled. Hence, the city police have enough reasons for suspecting the centre and an investigation is being done in this direction.

Out of the total 34 sim cards, which the Dehradun police seized from which the loan applicants were threatened and blackmailed for recovery, 24 cards were operated from Zoaib’s centre.

The Dehradun police conducted a raid on the center in Paithan Gate area on Wednesday morning. It was found that more than 300 employees worked in his centre. However, Zoaib fled from the centre. The police seized 23 simcards, 5 mobile phones and two dialers, 135 other phones 10 smart phones and 4 laptops from the centre. The city cyber police have started the investigation.

It was found that the centre was being operated for the past two years. The owner Zoaib has connections with local politicians, businessmen and police, the sources said.