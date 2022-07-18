Cambridgites uphold tradition of 100 per cent results

Aurangabad, July 18:

The students of Cambridge School did their alma mater proud by achieving 100 per cent results in the grade X ICSE examination. The result was declared on Sunday evening.

A total of 195 students appeared for the examination this year while 59 students achieved a percentage of 90 and above followed by 77 obtained between 80 per cent to 89 per cent and the rest scored above 70 per cent.

Shiv Chole topped the school with 98 per cent. Bhakti Kulkarni got 97 per cent while Antara Sidhewad received 96.8 per cent.

A total of two students got a perfect score of 100 in Computer Application while one candidate in Commercial Studies.

The Management, Principal and staff of Cambridge School congratulated the students on this excellent achievement and wished them all success in their future endeavours.