Cameras to now monitor highways to curb traffic violations

Initiative by the RTO department: 27 black spots identified

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To address the rising number of traffic accidents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, state-of-the-art cameras will be installed on national and state highways. These cameras will be strategically placed near 27 identified accident-prone locations (black spots) across four major roads leading into the city. The system will be centralized and monitored at the RTO office.

This initiative comes after a reported 3 percent increase in road accidents within the district. The transport department, following a recent meeting in Mumbai, has implemented the Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) to regulate traffic in high-accident zones.

The RTO office conducted a survey on accident-prone areas, identifying 70 locations across four key roads: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Ahmednagar, Jalna, Dhule, and Gangapur to Vaijapur. Based on this report, 27 critical locations have been chosen for camera installation.

These advanced cameras will capture visuals of traffic violations, including speeding, riding without a helmet, and not wearing a seatbelt. The system will then generate online challans (penalty receipts) for the offending drivers. Statistics reveal a concerning trend. In 2023, the district witnessed a total of 675 accidents, with 475 occurring in rural areas and 200 within Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. This marks an increase compared to 2022, which saw 656 accidents including 457 rural and 199 urban.

System will be centralized at RTO

"This system will be centralized at the RTO office," informed Vijay Kathole, acting regional transport officer. "The cameras will monitor traffic violations like speeding, not wearing helmets or seatbelts, and appropriate action will be taken against offenders."