Campaign blitz heats up as Sunday sees final push

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the Assembly elections draw near, political parties across the city and rural constituencies made the most of the final day of campaigning on Sunday. With voting set for November 20, a flurry of meetings, padayatras, and rallies unfolded, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Campaign activities will officially halt on November 18 at 6 pm, and from then, election officials will monitor any further activities to ensure fairness.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive public gathering to boost his party's prospects. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also held multiple campaign events in the city, while the BJP enlisted the support of non-Maharashtrian leaders to connect with diverse communities in the area.

BJP holds padyatras, morning meetings

East Constituency candidate Atul Save started his day early, engaging with voters during their morning walk. His campaign continued through padyatras and corner meetings that stretched into the evening, aiming to maximize voter outreach.

MIM, Congress focus on ground-level campaigning

The AIMIM candidate from East Assembly, Imtiaz Jaleel, led padyatras in several neighborhoods. Congress candidates Lahu Shewale (East Constituency) and Vilas Autade (Phulambri) also mobilized with grassroots efforts, focusing on personal interactions with constituents.

Two CMs rally for BJP

Adding firepower to the BJP campaign, Chief Ministers from Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant and Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, held major rallies in the city, emphasizing development and stability.

Celebrity endorsements and press conferences

In the West Constituency, film director Pravin Tarde and various actors energized voters with their presence in Balajinagar. Meanwhile, spiritual figure Kalicharan Maharaj held a press conference, sharing his stance and urging support.

Intense Campaigning in Central, West, and Phulambri

Mahayuti candidate Pradeep Jaiswal (Central Constituency) and Sanjay Shirsat (West Constituency) organized back-to-back meetings. Anuradha Chavan, Mahayuti’s candidate for Phulambri, held multiple events, especially in urban centres, taking advantage of Sunday to connect with residents.