Campaign to plant 1 L trees begins in Bamu today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The campaign to plant 1 lakh trees under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ will be launched at Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on July 18.

Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar will inaugurate the campaign at a programme to be held at Paul Hebert Centre for DNA Barcoding and Biodiversities Studies Department at 9 am. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the ceremony.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar with divisional officer of the social forestry department Kirti Jamdade,

organisers Dr Gulab Khedkar and Dr Sonali Kshirsagar will grace the event.

Target of 1 L tree plantation

The National Service Scheme units in 218 affiliated colleges within the jurisdiction of Bamu will participate in the treen plantation simultaneously. The NSS units 37, 000 volunteers in the four districts. Each volunteer will plant three trees and take care of them.

There is a target to plant 1 lakh trees in these districts. The Social Forestry Department has made available saplings for the drive.

NSS coordinator Dr Sonali Kshirsagar said that 1000 trees are to be planted in the Bamu campus. She said that 250 saplings of Keshar mango were already planted as part of the campaign in the first phase.