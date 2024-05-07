Campaigning for Bhumre evokes good response in Padegaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The public meeting organised as a part of campaigning for Mahayuti candidate (from Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency) Sandeepan Bhumre evoked a good response in Padegaon. The area falls in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency. Shiv Sena (BT) district chief Rajendra Janjal, chairperson of Yughandar Pratisthan Harshada Shirsat, Kadubal Maharaj Gavande, former ZP member Prashant Bansod, deputy district chief Ambadas Mhaske, city organiser Santosh Marmat, deputy city chief Hiralal Wani, Raju Rajput and many others including youths, women members and senior citizens from the periphery, apart from Shiv Sena (BT) leaders and office-bearers were present on the occasion.

Bhumre also inaugurated the campaigning office in Gangapur-Khuldabad Assembly Constituency and later on addressed a public meeting held in the presence of MLA Prashant Bamb, Mahesh Ubale, Kishore Chavan, Ravindra Chavan, Prashant Bansod, Dilip Nirphal, Kishore Dhanwat, and others.

Meanwhile, MNS has organised a foot march (prabhat pheri) appealing to the voters to vote for Bhumre. The rally was organised by Ajabnagar, Kailasnagar, Khokadpura, and Gandhinagar prabhags from Banjara Colony to Bahadurpura. Aniket Nillawar, Viky Jadhav, Shiva Thakre, Syed Shaukat, Bhai Syed Aslam, Rohit Jadhav, Akash Gaikwad and others participated in the foot march.

Corner meetings in the rural sector

Sanjana Jadhav had conducted corner meetings for the campaigning of Bhumre at Karanjkheda, Chimnapur, Sawargaon, Umberkheda, Rampurwadi, Puranwadi, Ganeshnagar, Chincholi Limbaji, Lohgaon, Barkatpur and other villages. The meetings were attended by office-bearers and leaders of the alliance parties of Mahayuti.