Campaigning office of Jaiswal inaugurated at TV Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The canvassing office of Pradeep Jaiswal, the Mahayuti candidate in Aurangabad Central Constituency was launched at T V Centre on Monday.

The office-bearers of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), BJP, NCP-A, People’s Republican Party-K and Rayat Kranti Sanghatrna inaugurated the office of Jaiswal.

Jaiswal said that the problems of people are being solved under the guidance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He said that the development works would be carried out continuously in the coming days as well.

Vishwanath Rajput, Chandrakant Ingle, Vijay Jondhale, Ramesh Suryavanshi, Raju Ahire, Ramdas Pawar, Shirsath, Ganesh Pawar, Gangadhar Dhage, Nitin Kalaskar, Dnyaneshwar Shirsath, Yuvraj Wakekar, Sandeep Jadhav and others were present.