Campaigns end, tensions lend: Final hours, The battle ascend!

A total of 183 candidates are contesting in nine constituencies for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The intense three-week campaigning ended on Monday evening. All attention is now on voter turnout, expected on Wednesday. In the next 48 hours, political meetings, strategic decisions and behind-the-scenes activities will intensify.

The police and revenue departments will monitor activities across the city's three constituencies and rural areas. No public campaigning will be allowed, and election teams will oversee all communication channels. The election code of conduct started on October 22, and the rush for candidate applications began immediately. Out of 397 applications, 214 were withdrawn by the final date, leaving 183 candidates in the race. Major political parties and independent candidates have actively campaigned, making the contest competitive.

The election fever has now subsided, but political activities are far from over. Prominent leaders like PM Narendra Modi, CM Eknath Shinde, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, MP CM Mohan Yadav, former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Amit Deshmukh, Abu Azmi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Kalicharan Maharaj, and Praveen Tarade have attended rallies and meetings to boost their candidates. The political atmosphere has heated up with debates and accusations, while candidates also focused on social media to reach voters. Even though public campaigning has ended, meetings and behind-the-scenes political manoeuvring will intensify in the final hours leading up to the election.