Campus Club part 1

Participating reputed educational institutions

Dr Yash Raj Pardeshi Academy of Biology

Biology subject in UG-NEET is of 360 marks. That means 50 percent of the total subject marks are given to Biology alone. And teachers who are expert in the subject of Biology (Botany, Zoology) is the specialty of Dr Yashraj Pardeshi Academy of Biology class. Due to the limited number of students and individual attention given to each batch, this class has maintained a tradition of excellent results since last 2018.

ICJF Institute of Creative JETS Foundation

ICJF Institute of Creative JETS Foundation is an organization at RTO Road, Sai Trade Centre. Courses in fashion design, interior design, event management are taught here. Courses of 1 to 3 years are available here as well as shot term courses of 3 to 6 months. Specially, 100 percent placement guarantee is given here after the course.

SIP Abacus

SIP Abacus stands for Arithmetic Concentration Quality Education. Abacus can develop students study ability five times. It is the only Abacus organization that offers this guarantee. BrainGym is the only comprehensive international initiative that combines skills with Abacus. Students get an opportunity to participate in regional, national and international competitions.

Litmus Academy

The academy is offering admissions for 5th to 8th Foundation, 9th and 10th SSC/CBSE/ICSE Foundation. Last year the students of this academy stood out in the SSC and CBSE results. Along with the school curriculum, preparations are made for various competitive exams.

Mahatma Gandhi Mission School

In the exhibition MGM Sanskar Vidyalaya is taught in semi English medium and imparts pre-primary, primary and secondary education. Information about MGM First Steps School, MGM Clover Dale School, The MGM School, MGM Sanskar Junior College are all being provided at one place.

Apex English School and Junior College

This school in Satara area provides education from 1st to 12th standard. That too as per CBSE board syllabus. Appropriate tuition fees are charged here. This school has a conducive environment for study and sports. Also LSRW method has been adopted for education. This is benefiting the students.

JK Jadhav Knowledge Center Rajshree Shahu Institute of Management

All branches of Engineering, B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA, BBA are available in this institute. Also, apart from MCA, BCA, BA, BSc, BCom, LLB to M.Phil, Nursing Course, HD, Bachelor of Vocational, D.Pharm, B.Pharm, M.Pharm are offered in one campus.

VR Scholarden School

VR Scholarden School is located beside Baliram Patil Vidyalaya in Cidco . Education is imparted here from play group to class 10th. Apart from this, there is a Junior College, in which preparation for Science, Commerce and Vocational as well as NEET/JEE/MH-CET exams is conducted.