Campus Reaction 1

Magical Performances

The young performers showcased incredible talent, energy, and expressions, with excellent use of props and synchronization. Lokmat Times Campus Club is a great platform for building stage confidence.-------------(Saili Saraf)

A Well-Organized Spectacle

"The event was fantastic, and the overall organization was excellent. All schools were well-prepared, making the performances truly remarkable. It was a pleasure to witness such enthusiasm and dedication. Kudos to everyone involved------------(Gajanan Keche)