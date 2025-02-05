Campus Reaction 1
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2025 10:55 PM2025-02-05T22:55:07+5:302025-02-05T22:55:07+5:30
Magical Performances
The young performers showcased incredible talent, energy, and expressions, with excellent use of props and synchronization. Lokmat Times Campus Club is a great platform for building stage confidence.-------------(Saili Saraf)
A Well-Organized Spectacle
"The event was fantastic, and the overall organization was excellent. All schools were well-prepared, making the performances truly remarkable. It was a pleasure to witness such enthusiasm and dedication. Kudos to everyone involved------------(Gajanan Keche)