Campus Reaction 2

-------------------------(BOX)------------------------------

A Platform for Young Talent

Lokmat Times competitions inspire children to showcase their creativity. Students beautifully depicted themes like environment conservation, education, and safety. Such events help them understand technology’s impact while nurturing their artistic skills. Wishing for more!-------------(Vishwanath Sase)

------------------------(BOX)------------------------------

Exceptional Creativity

Every painting reflected remarkable creativity, with attention to detail in every aspect. The presentation was highly professional, and the event was organized flawlessly. A truly commendable effort by everyone involved! An exhibition will also be held under Lokmat Times.------------------( Uday Bhoir)