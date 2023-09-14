Candidates declared eligible in TET can only participate in recruitment: court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice R V Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade issued directives on Thursday that those candidates who were declared eligible in Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET), completed the graduate and B Ed course can only register on Pavitra portal for the teachers' recruitment process.

The court also directed the Maharashtra State Council for Examination (MSCE) to make proper decisions about the eligibility or ineligibility of the candidates through the probe after the registration process on the portal is completed.

The MahaTET scam took place in 2019. The MSCE, on August 3, 2022, declared the teachers who qualified the TET but did not join the service, as permanently ineligible.

Currently, the teachers' recruitment is being done through the Pavitra portal.

It is mandatory to qualify the State Government’s MahaTET or Central Government’s Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) to become eligible for the compulsory recruitment examination ‘Teachers Aptitude and Eligibility Test (TAIT)’ for primary teachers posts. The candidates who are involved in the TET scam, qualify the CTET and TAIT.

Meanwhile, the registration for the self-certificate process began on the Pavitra portal on September 1, 2023, for teachers' recruitment. The portal did not accept the registration of those who have been involved in the TET scam but qualified CTET and TAIT.

So, many candidates challenged the decision of rejecting their registration in the court through adv Siddheshwar Thombre and other lawyers. After the hearing, the court gave the above directives.

Adv Anupam Nikam appeared for MSCE while S K Tambe represented the Government. Advocates Siddeshwar Thombre, Sachin Deshmukh, B L Sangarkillarikar, Ajit Kale, Panpatte, Shivaji Patil, Syed Tausif, S B Solunke and others appeared for the petitioners.