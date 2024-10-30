Candidates embrace Diwali spirit amidst election campaigns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Diwali, the festival of lights, draws near, assembly election candidates are blending campaign commitments with the spirit of the season, finding meaningful ways to connect with constituents. Amidst political promises and the hustle of election season, they’re emphasizing shared traditions, community, and family unity. Each candidate brings a unique approach, from hosting community gatherings to visiting local families, celebrating the essence of Diwali as a time of togetherness and reflection. This festive outreach not only strengthens local bonds but also reflects their commitment to nurturing a brighter future, grounded in values that resonate across their communities.

Bonding Time

“Despite our busy campaign schedule, Diwali brings a moment to reflect and reconnect. My family and I are hosting a gathering for neighbours to enjoy sweets and share hopes for the future. I focus most of my time on the constituency, yet this tradition strengthens our community bonds as I work to earn their trust for the elections.” ----(Atul Save)

Family First

"I will dedicate my entire time to my family this Diwali and celebrate the festival with them. It’s important for me to cherish these moments with my family. After October 2nd, I will shift my focus to campaigning. For now, I want to enjoy the festivities, create beautiful memories, and strengthen our family bonds before diving back into my political responsibilities." ----(Pradip Jaiswal)

Unity & Hope

"Diwali has always been a celebration with my team, and this year, we embrace a new awakening in Maharashtra. Together, let’s light the torches of hope and unity, illuminating our state. As we celebrate this festival of lights, let’s strengthen our bonds, ensuring that every voice is heard and every dream respected, paving the way for a brighter future for all."---(Balasaheb Thorat)

Togetherness celebrated

"Amidst campaigning, I make time for Diwali with family, lighting diyas and sharing stories to stay connected to our roots. This year, I’m visiting local families in my constituency to bring them Diwali’s spirit. It’s essential to foster togetherness and unity, especially as we approach the elections." ----(Raju Shinde)