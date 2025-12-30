Candidates file nomination papers amidst fanfare, music

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Only four hours remained for filing nomination papers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) election battle on Tuesday.

Although some candidates received messages to file their nominations at night and others in the morning, many who were already prepared filed their nomination papers with great fanfare and enthusiasm. This scene was witnessed in front of the Zone No. 8 office.

Nomination papers were filed for a total of 11 seats in wards 26, 28, and 29 at the Zone No 8 office. Aspiring candidates started gathering from 11 am onwards. After 1 PM, the area became extremely crowded. So, a strong police presence was deployed in front of the office.

Only two people were allowed inside with each candidate. Finally, with just two minutes left before the deadline, one candidate, along with two companions, rushed into the office. It was seen that all of them managed to file their nominations.