Candidates of rebellion group playing dirty trick: MLC Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena leader and Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Tuesday alleged that the candidates of the rebel group are now playing dirty tricks, fielding dummy candidates and giving false promises as there is no certainty of their victory.

Raju Shinde, the Uddhav Sena candidate for Aurangabad West Assembly Constituency, started his campaign today after taking ‘Darshan’ at the Khandoba temple in Satara. Danve said that Sanjay Shirsat, who was saying that no one was ready to fight against him, would be defeated on November 23.

He appealed to the office-bearers to work with great vigour in the next 15 days to win the victory. ‘Yalkot, Yalkot Jai Malhar’ was chanted by the office-bearers and activists in the temple.