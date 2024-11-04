Candidates of split SHS come face to face in the West constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As many as 10 candidates withdrew their nominations on the last date of withdrawal from the Aurangabad West constituency. Finally, there will be 18 candidates in the fray who will be contesting the assembly election to be held on November 20. Ironically, the Uddhav Sena has achieved major success in convincing its tehsil chief and rebel Balasaheb Gaikwad to withdraw his application submitted against the party’s official candidate Raju Shinde.

The leaders of the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena Chandrakant Khaire and the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve spoke to Gaikwad on his cellphone and convinced him to step down. Accordingly, Gaikwad withdrew his nomination on Monday. This proved to be a major relief to the candidate Raju Shinde.

Borde resigns from AIMIM

AIMIM’s candidate Arun Borde contested the assembly elections in 2019. He has secured third position. Hence, he has been working for the last five years in the constituency. He had asked AIMIM for nomination from the constituency, but the party has decided not to contest from the West constituency. In a fit of anger, Borde has submitted his nomination as an independent candidate. However, on Monday, he resigned from his membership in AIMIM and also withdrew his nomination.

Meanwhile, the names of a few candidates who withdrew their nominations include independents Kailas Gaikwad, Rajendra Kamble, Pratiskha Chavan, Sudam Sonawane, Mukund Ghorpade, Atish Wankhede and Arun Borde.