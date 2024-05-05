Candidates required to submit election expenses within 30 days

Election commission sets deadline for disclosure of campaign expenditure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, candidates in the Aurangabad constituency are mandated to provide a detailed account of their campaign expenses within a month.

Under the new regulations, candidates are permitted to spend up to Rs 95 lakhs for their campaigning. This marks a 30 percent increase in election expenses compared to the previous election, where the spending limit was capped at Rs 70 lakhs.

To ensure compliance, a mobile team has been deployed to monitor all campaign vehicles authorized by the candidates. This team is also diligently overseeing the movement of these vehicles to maintain transparency and accountability.

The Election Commission has been actively collecting information regarding the expenses incurred by the candidates every three days. In cases where candidates have failed to provide the necessary information, they are being promptly advised to comply with the reporting requirements.

As per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, all candidates are obliged to furnish details of their election expenses to the Election Inspector (Expenditure) within 30 days following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections. Failure to adhere to this timeline may result in penalties or other consequences as prescribed by the Commission.

--- Devendra Katke, deputy collector (election)