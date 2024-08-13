Candidates to be fielded only if 1 L people attend meeting of CM & Dy CM: Samant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting in Marathwada from August 20 onwards for the upcoming Assembly elections. Candidates will be fielded only if one lakh people attend the meetings. Otherwise, the tickets will not be given,” said Uday Samant, the Industries Minister.

He was speaking in a coordination meeting of Marathwada office-bearers of Mahayuti held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Monday. Samanta's warning created commotion among the MLAs of Mahayuti.

Housing Minister Atul Save, MPs Dr Bhagwat Karad and Sandipan Bhumare, legislators Sanjay Shirsat, Aniket Tatkare, Narayan Kuche, Santosh Danve, Prashant Bamb, Ramesh Bornare, Ramesh Karad and Tanaji Mutkule and Dnyanraj Chougule, former minister Arjun Khotkar, Kailas Patil, Shindesena district chief Rajendra Janjal, Bharat Rajput, BJP city president Shirish Boralkar, Sanjay Khambaite, NCP city chief Abhijit Deshmukh and coordination committee chairman Sachin Joshi were present on the dais.

Samant said that office-bearers of Shindesena, BJP and NCP should keep aside their differences to win the election together. Appealing to the office-bearers of the party to stop conflict discussions, he said that what had happened in the Lok Sabha should not happen in the Assembly elections.

“CM Shinde, Deputy CMs Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will blow the trumpet for the upcoming Assembly elections in the city on August 20,” he said. MPs Sandipan Bhumare and Dr Bhagwat Karada and MLA Shirsath also spoke.

Minister Atul Save said that opposition leaders are spreading information that the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana would be halted after the elections. “However, the State Government has sanctioned Rs 46,000 crore for this scheme,” he said.

Model Code of Conduct may come into force on Sept 20

Atul Save said that the model code of conduct for the ensuing Assembly elections may be imposed on September 20 (after 38 days). “The elections will be conducted on November 15. Due to this, the office bearers of the Mahayuti should take the schemes of the Government to the public in the next few days,” he asserted.