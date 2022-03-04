Candle march by MSMTA to attract attention

Aurangabad, March 4:

Demanding implementation of 7th pay commission, adjustment of temporary medical teachers, closure of contract services and adjustment of temporary doctors, the Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA) held a candle march agitation on Friday night in the premises of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The doctors raised various slogans in the march. The march was led by MSMTA president Dr Bharat Sonawane, Dr Kailash Zine, Dr Siraj Baig, Dr Anil Joshi, Dr Jyoti Iravane, Dr Sudhir Medhekar, Dr Prabha Khaire, Dr Gayatri Tadwalkar, Dr Sonali Deshpande, Dr Anant Beedkar and other doctors from the GMCH. The office bearers also warned to intensify the agitation in a new way every day. The candlelight march started from the administrative building and concluded at the medicine building at 8:30 pm.

Medical education closed for a month

Medical education in the GMCH has come to a standstill since last month due to a boycott of administrative and educational work by medical teachers and the work of several committees has stalled. Urgent work is being done with the help of resident doctors and administration. The medical examination center was also shifted to MGM this year due to the agitation.