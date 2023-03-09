Candle March held for 'Aurangabad'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The anti-renaming action committee organized a candle march in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which received a good response from the public, especially Muslim women. The march was led by MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, starting from the collector office to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate. The protestors carried placards with slogans like 'Aurangabad Tha, Hai, Rahega, I love Aurangabad'.

The committee has been protesting in front of the collector office for some time now and is demanding a vote on the issue of changing the city's name. The march was conducted peacefully, with no announcements made, and the participants used candles and mobile batteries to light their way. After the march ended, a meeting was held near the collector office, where Jaleel explained that the committee would accept the result of the vote on the name change issue. The protest has reignited the debate on the name change of the city.