Lecture on Technology, AI & Career in MGM today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Department of Information and Communication Technology of MGM University will organise a lecture on 'Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Career' at Rukhmini Auditorium, at 11 am on July 3.

In the current technological era, the significance of Artificial Intelligence is augmenting as it offers a wide range of career opportunities in this domain. The number of students opting for this field is increasing day by day.

Considering this, MGM University will conduct a lecture by the renowned computer expert and writer Achyut Godbole. Chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Dr Ashish Gadekar and others will grace the event. Entry is free for all. Department head Dr Sharvari Tamane appealed to all students, specially those who want to pursue a career in this field.