Cannabis cultivation hidden among other crops, locals attack police during raid

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While taking action against traffickers cultivating cannabis among other crops, police were attacked with stones by some locals who tried to protect the accused. The incident took place on the night of December 3, around 11 PM, in the Bemblyachi Wadi area of Chikalthana rural region. In this connection, the police arrested Supdasing Ramchand Jonwal (45, resident of Landakwadi), according to Chikalthana Police Station inspector Ravikiran Darwade. A case has been registered against Jonwal and the mob.

For several days, police had received information about illegal cannabis cultivation under the guise of agriculture in certain parts of the district. Acting on such intelligence, the police raided the cannabis fields in Group No. 109 of the Bemblyachi Wadi area around 10 PM on December 3. Upon noticing the police, the landowner informed his associates. While Jonwal argued with the police, suddenly a group of men and women attacked the officers in the dark, trying to drive them away.

Crops seized by police amid stone-pelting

The sudden attack forced the police squad from the Superintendent’s office to retreat. The mob, aided by some women, tried to pressure the police by shouting and creating chaos. During the scuffle, some police personnel were injured. Taking advantage of the distraction, the mob plucked cannabis plants from the field before the police could intervene. When the Chikalthana police arrived after being informed, they recovered 15 cannabis plants. Supdasing Jonwal was subsequently arrested and remanded to three days of police custody by the court. Sub-inspector Deepak Pardhe is investigating further.

Quick profit lures villagers into traffickers’ trap

Due to higher profits in a shorter duration compared to other crops, some villagers are turning to illegal cannabis cultivation. After a certain period, traffickers come to collect the crop, offering guaranteed returns. As a result, cannabis cultivation has been increasing steadily. Over the past year, such incidents have repeatedly come to light. However, local crime branches have reportedly ignored cannabis trafficking, which has boosted traffickers’ confidence.

Major previous seizures

On August 30, 30 kg of cannabis was seized from a field in Georai Budruk.

On October 15, 19 kg of cannabis was seized from a tur crop field.

On September 30, 116 cannabis plants were recovered from a farm in Bodhegachva, Phulambri tehsil.

On October 18, 1.5 lakh rupees worth of cannabis (150 kg) was seized from a tur crop in Jaitkheda, Kannad tehsil.

Eleven months ago, cannabis worth 42 lakh rupees was recovered from the Naguni Wadi area.

In 2024, cannabis worth nearly 25 lakh rupees was seized from fields in Khultabad, leaving even the police astonished.