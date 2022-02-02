Cannabis worth Rs 35K seized

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

Crime branch police arrested a man and seized cannabis worth Rs 35,100 and a motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 from him on Tuesday. The arrested has been identified as Sagar Nandu Devkate (26, Kailasnagar).

Police said the crime branch police received the information that a man is carrying cannabis on a motorcycle. Accordingly, a team led by API Manoj Shinde and PSI Kalyan Shelke and others laid a trap and arrested Sagar near New Bharat Saw Mill, Kailasnagar. The police seized cannabis worth Rs 35,000 and a motorcycle amounting Rs 90,000, all amounting Rs 1,25,100. A case has been registered in Jinsi police station in this regard.

The police action was executed by PI Avinash Aghav, API Shinde, PSI Shelke, ASI Ramakant Patare, Shaikh Habib, Ajhar Qureshi, Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Salunke, Viresh Bane, Sandeep Sane and others.