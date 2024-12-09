Canteen owner dies in container accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A container truck hit a canteen owner on a two-wheeler at Pandharpur Tiranga Chowk recently. The man sustained critical injuries and died during treatment on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Balasaheb Yewale (50, Patoda). Yewale operated a canteen in a private company. On the evening of the accident, Yewale visited Pandharpur's vegetable market and was returning home around 6.30 pm on his two-wheeler (MH-20-BK-5673). At Tiranga Chowk, a speeding container truck (NL-01-AE-7304) collided with his bike. The impact threw him off the bike, and the truck's wheels crushed his left leg, causing severe injuries. Yewale was treated at GMCH but succumbed to his injuries on Monday. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station.

(PHOTO)