Car burns to ashes on 'Samruddhi' highway, 5 people narrowly escape

loud noise due to tyre burst

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A running car suddenly caught fire on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway near Maliwada village (Channel No. 440.8) around 11.30 AM on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, due to the presence of mind of the driver, all five passengers in the car narrowly escaped with their lives.

Swapnil Laghane (35, Chandanjhira, Jalna) was travelling from Jalna to Dhule in his Swift car (MH 10 BA 5762). The car was carrying Bharat Annasaheb Shinde, his elderly father Annasaheb Shinde (75), mother Savita Shinde, and son Suyog Shinde, all members of the same family. They were all going to a hospital in Dhule for treatment.

Upon reaching near Maliwada village, within the limits of Daulatabad police station, Swapnil noticed smoke coming from the car's bonnet. He immediately stopped the car on the side of the road and got all the passengers out.

Within moments, the fire intensified, and the entire car was engulfed in flames. The loud noise caused by the bursting tyres attracted farmers and villagers from the surrounding area, who rushed to help.

Box

Affected family moved to safe place

Upon receiving information about the incident, Samruddhi Expressway Fire Brigade personnel arrived at the scene, but by then the car had been destroyed by the fire. Kailas Kakade and Fakira Tadvi of Daulatabad police station, transport officer Ketki Wadmore and highway police PSI Gajanan Lahase, along with their colleagues, rushed to the spot and restored traffic flow. The affected family has been moved to a safe place, and there is a feeling that, by God's grace, all five of them survived the fire unharmed.