Car crashes into divider at bangaw lahui phata, five injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A car traveling from Nagpur to Pune on the Samruddhi Highway crashed into a central divider at Bangaon Lahui Phata near Karmad after the driver failed to notice a speed breaker. The car caught fire, but all five passengers escaped with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 3 pm on Monday.

This was the third accident at this junction, known for repeated collisions. The injured include Aniket Zhirpe (34), Dattatray Zhirpe (61), Ketaki Zhirpe (53, all from Vadgaon Shoriti, Pune), Komal Gaikwad (29), and Kalpana Gaikwad (50, both from Dombivli, Kalyan). The car, (MH-13-DY-9691), carrying a family from Nagpur, approached the junction near Shendra MIDC on the Samruddhi Highway. The speeding vehicle failed to anticipate the speed breaker, jumped over it, collided with the central divider, and caught fire. All passengers escaped safely, but the car was completely destroyed before firefighters brought the blaze under control. Karmad Police have registered the incident. Local residents and motorists report multiple accidents at this junction due to the poorly marked speed breaker. They are urging authorities to take immediate steps to prevent further mishaps.