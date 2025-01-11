Car door suddenly opened, elderly man injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An elderly cyclist was seriously injured on Friday morning when a car driver abruptly opened the vehicle's door without checking for oncoming traffic. The incident occurred at 6 AM on the Kamgar Chowk to High Court Road.

The victim, Shankeshwar Pote, a resident of Tukobanagar, N-2, collided with the open car door and sustained injuries. After the accident, the car driver fled the scene, leaving Pote on the road. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver at the Pundaliknagar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.