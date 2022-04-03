Car driver dies after collision with pillar

Aurangabad, April 3:

A car driver died after dashing a motorcyclist and later colliding the speeding car on a pillar along the road near Walking Plaza on Railway Station to Mahavir Chowk Road on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as Manas Anil Ghaitadak (22, Kanchanwadi). The motorcyclist Rohan Haribhau Bhagat (19, Banewadi) is injured and is being treated in a private hospital.

Police said, Manas was going in his car from Kanchanwadi towards the city. Near the walking plaza, he dashed motorcyclist Rohan and lost control of the car. His car dashed to a pillar along the road. The dash was so severe that the car turned turtle on two occasions and stood straight on the road. Manav was seriously injured in the accident. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.A case has been registered with Cantonment police station while constable Dilip Jadhav is further investigating the case.