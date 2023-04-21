Car driver fiercely argue with traffic police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The traffic policemen had a clash when the driver breached the traffic signal and was stopped by the police at A S Club signal on Friday. The driver started creating ruckus on the road. The police then taking a mild stand let the driver go without taking any action against him.

Traffic branch ASI N R Giri, S R More, A U Thorat and Devidas Dahiphale were on duty at A S Club signal on Friday afternoon. A car (MH20 EJ 6383) driver breached the traffic signal and the police stopped him. He started arguing with the policemen. When searched on the tracing maching, it was found that the driver had breached traffic norms three years back and had not paid the fine of Rs 3,000. Hence, the police asked him to pay the fine. The driver started fiercely arguing with the police and started creating ruckus on the road. The traffic was jammed at the signal. The the police took the mild stand and let the driver go away.