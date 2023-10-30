Car falls into rivulet, 5 including 2 from city, died

Ahmednagar: Five people, including two from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, died after a car they were travelling in fell into a rivulet.

The incident occurred near Nevasa diversion on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Ahmednagar Highway late on Monday night.

Fortunately, a 13-year-old girl escaped unhurt in the mishap. The deceased were residents of Aalephata, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and were relatives.

The deceased were identified as Wasim Harun Mulla (20) and Ansura Begum Harun Mulla (41), both residents of Mominpura-Lota Karanja, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while Reshma Haldar Momin (35), Samia Haldar Momin Haldar (11) and Hasina Begum Harun Pathan, all residents of Aalephata, Junnar tehsil of Pune district.

Masuma Haldar Momin Haldar (13), who was also travelling in the car fortunately escaped unhurt.

The occupants of the car MH-12/ET-2700, left Aalephata for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, at around 6.30 pm after meeting their relatives.

Some tyres were lying on the highway near Trimurti School. The driver of the car in a bid to avoid the tyres lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the car fell into a nearby rivulet killing five persons.

On getting information, residents of Nevasa and police rushed to the spot and took out the bodies and the injured from the car. Later, the car was fished out with the help of a crane.

Box

Pall of gloom descended on Mominpura over mother-son death

A pall of gloom descended on the Mominpura area in Lotakaranja areas of the city on Monday after receiving the death news of a woman and her son. According to details, Mohammed Harun Mulla who basically hails from West Bengal settled in the city three decades ago for employment. He is a gold-silver artisan. His wife Ansure Begum and son Waseem had gone to meet relatives at Adphata in Ahmednagar on Sunday. Their car fell into a river last night. Lotakarana area received the news of the accident last night. A pall of gloom descended on the area. Their Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at the Markaz-Masjid of the city while bural took place in Panchkuwan.