Car of Gangapur Ind candidate pelted with stones

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The car of an Independent candidate from Gangapur Assembly Constituency, was pelted with stones at Dhamori Budruk on Monday evening.

The candidate who has been identified as Suresh Sonawane sustained injuries.

According to details, Sonawane went to meet activists at Dhamori Budruk today. He was returning home after meeting the supporters. Two to three unknown persons attacked the vehicle of Sonawne with stones on Waluj-Lanzimarg, 5 km away from Dhamori, at 8.30 pm. Glasses of the car were broken and he received injuries on his head due to stone-pelting.

Keeping the presence of mind, the driver of the vehicle enhanced its speed when stone pelting started. The driver stopped the car in front of a private hospital near Waluj Toll Naka. The candidate was admitted to the hospital with three stitches on his head. His friends were also injured in the incident, as per the preliminary information. Personnel from Waluj Police Station conducted the probe into the case.