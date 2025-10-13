Car overturns while dropping army friend; one dead, three injured

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 26-year-old youth lost his life, and three others were injured when their car overturned on the Jamner–Bhusawal road while they were dropping off a friend serving in the Army.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Shrikhande (Chincholi Limbaji, Kannad). The injured were Ganesh Gore, Sunil Gore, and Deepak Aadhav. Ganesh Gore, who serves in the Indian Army in Manipur, was returning after his leave ended. Around midnight on Sunday, he set out from Chincholi Limbaji with his brother Sunil and friends Sagar and Deepak in a car (MH-20-EJ-8195) to reach Bhusawal. About six kilometers from Bhusawal, the driver lost control, and the car veered off the road, overturning four times. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely damaged. Police reached the spot soon after receiving the alert and shifted the injured to Bhusawal rural hospital. Sagar succumbed to his injuries on the way, while the other three are undergoing treatment at Bhusawal Hospital. After a post-mortem at Bhusawal Government Hospital, Sagar’s body was handed over to his family. He was cremated at Chincholi Limbaji crematorium on Monday evening amid a sorrowful atmosphere. He is survived by his parents, wife, two brothers, and sisters-in-law.