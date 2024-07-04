Car-owner threatened by trucker near South City

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre accident, an Eicher truck hit a car from behind while it was turning, near South City, at 11 pm on Monday (July 3). The car sustained severe damage in the mishap. Meanwhile, MIDC Waluj police station has filed a case against truck driver, two other individuals on charge of threatening to kill the car owner and his friend via mobile phone.

It so happened that Sandeep Gulab Manore (29, Kasoda) and his friend Vinod Birare were travelling in a car (bearing number MH-20, GE-6755) around 11 pm on Monday from A.S. Club towards South City. While turning towards the road leading to South City, an Eicher truck (bearing number MH-18, BG-1586) speeding from behind collided with their car. In this accident, the right side of the car was damaged.

Both occupants of the car questioned the truck driver, Sadiq Zafar Khan (45, Khadkawani, Khargone district). Hence, the truck driver contacted the truck owner on his mobile and asked him to talk to Manore. The truck owner then abused Manore. After some times, a person named Irfanbhai from Sillod called on the truck driver's mobile and threatened to kill Manore and his friend Birare. He also used abusive language with them. Based on the complaint filed by Manore, a case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station against the truck driver and two unknown individuals who threatened them over the phone. Further investigation is on.