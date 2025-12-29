Car parked on road for meal, FIR filed against hotel owner and customer

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City Chowk police have intensified action against vehicles parked on roads, filing FIRs not only against customers but also shop and hotel owners. Between 1 November and 28 December, over 30 people were booked in 17 such cases due to recurring traffic congestion.

Traffic jams are frequent in City Chowk, Gulmandi, Municipal Headquarters, and Shahganj, where vehicles are often parked carelessly. Many shops and hotels lack proper parking, forcing customers to park on the street and obstruct traffic. On Sunday night around 9 pm, a car was found irresponsibly parked outside Hotel Great Sagar near Bhadkal Gate. When questioned, the driver said the hotel parking was full. Police then filed an FIR against hotel owner Mohammad Azizuddin Musa (68) and customer Abhijit Vasant Pathare (25, Jawahar Colony).

Action against street vendors

City Chowk police also registered FIRs against two street vendors blocking traffic with their stalls: Sheikh Afroz Sheikh Khaled (42, Hilal Colony) and Sheikh Shahed Sheikh Khaled (35, Delhi Gate). This action was taken on 27 December around 10 PM.