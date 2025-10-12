Car stolen from Waluj Cidco; Police investigate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An unknown thief stole a white car (MH-20-DV-6993) from in front of a house in Waluj Cidco between October 11 and 12.

According to the complainant, Vilas Navle, he parked his car outside his home around 9 pm on Saturday and locked it as usual. After dinner, he went to sleep. The next morning, around 7 am, he noticed the car was missing. His children Shubham, Saurabh, and Sukanya had no information about it. The car keys were still in their usual place at home. Broken glass at the parking spot suggested the thief had forcibly entered and stolen the vehicle. The car is valued at approximately Rs 3.5 lakh. Police are continuing their probe to track down the suspect. MIDC Waluj police have registered a case and launched an investigation.