Car workshop catches fire; loss worth Rs 40-45 lakh ascertained

In a tragic fire accident, the car spare parts, steel and wooden furniture, machines and computer sets worth Rs 40 lakh to Rs 45 lakh got burnt into ashes after a car workshop, situated on the rear side of the Hyundai Showroom, opposite Government Milk Diary (Kranti Chowk), caught fire on Thursday early morning. Meanwhile, the fire brigade jawans rushed to the spot and succeeded in dousing the fire after a struggle of an hour.

Till the situation is brought under control, the spare parts of four-wheelers, two computer sets, a wheel-alignment machine and other furniture (steel and wooden) of valuing Rs 40 to Rs 45 lakh got burnt into ashes, according to the showroom owner and the fire brigade officials.

The prima facie it seems that the fire had been caused due to short circuit. It may be noted the workshop behind the showroom is utilised to repair the four-wheelers. The space is also stored for car spare parts.

On Thursday at around 8.30 am, the security guard on duty S P Pathak saw smoke emanating out from the workshop. He immediately informed the fire brigade station and also the showroom owner Javed Lakhani through mobile calls.

Under the guidance of fire brigade officer R K Sure, the firefighting jawans reached the spot with two fire tenders. They struggled for about 45 minutes and succeeded in controlling the situation. Till then the workshop turned into ashes and the damage of above is assessed. The electric wiring of the workshop got damaged.

The firefighting officers R K Sure, Abdul Aziz, Haribhau Ghuge, Vaibhav Bakade and jawans Nadeem Shaikh, Sachin Shinde and others took hard efforts to cease the fire.

Salute to the security guard

It may be noted that due to the alertness of the security guard, six cars which were due for the repairing, could be saved from getting burnt in the fire today. The security guard geared up and with the help of others got these cars out of the workshop. No harm to human beings has been spotted, said the fire brigade officials.