Card club busted near CP office: Who's Responsible?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A card club was discovered operating just 400 meters from the Police Commissionerate in the Mill Corner area on Tuesday night. The Economic Offenses Wing(EOW) raided the club and detained 27 people. This raid created a stir among the Kranti Chowk police.

The police have ramped up actions against card clubs, gambling dens, and gutka sellers across the city following the enforcement of the code of conduct. Acting on a tip-off, authorities found that Ram Sheshrao Bodkhe (48), a resident of Jadhavwadi, had reopened his gambling club in Bhoiwada, near the police commissionerate. CP Pravin Pawar instructed Inspector Sambhaji Pawar from the Economic Offenses Wing(EOW) to take immediate action. At 8 PM, a raid was conducted by API Mosin Syed, Dnyaneshwar Avghad, PSI Ashok Avchar, Chandrakant Kamthe, and their team, during which 26 gamblers were caught. Ram Bodkhe and Sachin Joshi, who provided the venue, were arrested. Several police constables participated in the operation.

-------

Action by the DCP, yet operations continue openly

A few months ago, DCP Nitin Bagate took action against this club, but it has reopened with the support of certain employees from the local police station and commissionerate. There are reports within the department suggesting that some officers have resumed illegal activities without the knowledge of their superiors. Under the cover of a sports club in Kannad, Bodkhe continues to operate the establishment, despite facing multiple criminal charges.