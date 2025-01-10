Card swap at ATM Centre; Rs 51K stolen from bank account

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an ATM centre, an unidentified person tricked 39-year-old Suresh Kale by swapping his card under the pretense of helping him. After stealing the card, the accused transferred Rs 51,000 from Suresh's bank account within a few hours.

On January 8, Suresh went to the IDBI Bank ATM centre in Cidco N-1 around 12 pm to withdraw money. When he faced some difficulty, a person standing behind him gained his trust by offering help. The person took Suresh's card, pretended to complete the transaction at the ATM, and managed to obtain the PIN. However, during this process, the person cleverly swapped the cards. Suresh ended up with the perpetrator's card while the accused kept his card. By the time Suresh realized what had happened, Rs 51,500 was transferred from his SBI account. A case has been registered at the MIDC CIDCO police station.