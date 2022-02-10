Cardiac treatment for patients finally begins in GMCH

Aurangabad, Feb 10:

The treatment of the cardiac patients finally began in Super-speciality Block in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from Thursday after a long wait. Now, the OPD for the heart patients has began and Angiography and Angioplasty facilities will be started soon, the sources said.

CVTS department in GMCH provided service to the poor patients for the past several years. However, the facilities to the patients were stopped as the Cathlab was defunct in 2019 and it could not be repaired.

Later, the Cathlab was sanctioned for the Super-speciality Block and it will be available for the patients’ service soon. The OPD and 2D Eco for the heart patients began from Thursday. In all, 40 heart patients were examined on the first day.

Dean Dr Varsha Rotte - Kaginalkar, officer on special duty Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, medical superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary, head of medicine department Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya, cardiologist Dr Shirish Deshmukh, Dr Ganesh Sapkal, Dr Umesh Hinge, Dr Shraddha Runwal and others took efforts for starting the facility.