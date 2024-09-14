Cardiologist pushed & abused over patient’s death

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the patient’s death within hours of the surgery, angry relatives created chaos at Bajaj Hospital on Friday night.

Grabbing the cardiologist's collar, the relatives pushed him and tried to snatch the case file of the patient.

A case was registered with the Satara Police Station against Shivaji Jogdand and a woman who was with him. The incident took place at Bajaj Hospital, at 1 am, on Friday.

Duttatray Suresh Talekar (39, Prathameshnagar, Satara) was admitted to Bajaj Hospital, at 9. 30 am, on Friday as he was not feeling well.

After a preliminary examination, he was diagnosed with serious heart-related disease. Heart surgeon Dr Mahesh Chaudhari, Cardiologist Dr Ranjit Palkar, Mahesh Kedar and Radiologist Dr George Thomas discussed the patient's case.

Doctors informed relatives about the serious illness of the patient. They also told the relatives if surgery is done, there may be a life threat to him. The relatives took the risk and gave consent for the patient’s surgery.

Doctors ordered the required equipment from Pune and started surgery at midnight. During the surgery, the doctors found that the main vein of blood was already damaged. His condition deteriorated and died during the surgery. Doctors declared him dead around midnight.

After this incident, when Dr Chaudhari was making an entry on the case file in the ICU, at 12.30 am.

The accused Jegadand entered there along with a woman. He screamed and removed his waist belt. Telling that he was a lawyer in the High Court, he grabbed Chaudhari's collar. They tried to snatch the patient’s file by abusing and pushing the doctor. The hospital management then called the police. PSI Anila Bagul is conducting further investigation into the matter.