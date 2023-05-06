Cardiology most advanced sector in terms of treatment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The rate of deaths by cardiac diseases is on a rise in the country. People of any age is getting heart attack. These cardiac arrests can be averted if proper care is taken. The cardiology sector is the most developed sector in terms of treatment. More new researches and machines are coming”, opined cardiologist Dr Vilas Magarkar.

He was speaking with the senior citizens in an interactive session organised by Jesht Nagrik Sanstha at Swami Ramanand Tirth Shanshodhan Kendra Hall. Dr Magarkar directed the senior citizens on various issues related to heart care.

